Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To His Counterpart In Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
