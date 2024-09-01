USCENTCOM Destroys Houthi UAV, USV

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The US Central Command (USCENTCOM) announced that it was able to destroy a Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

"In the past 24 hours, US Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces successfully destroyed one Iranian-backed Houthi uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) and one uncrewed surface vessel (USV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," USCENTCOM said in a statement on X platform.

"It was determined these systems presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," USCENTCOM added.

"This action was taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels," it said.

In December 2023, the US formed a multinational coalition to protect maritime traffic in the Red Sea, after the Houthi group announced that it would target vessels linked to the Israeli entity in solidarity with the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. The group then expanded its operations to include vessels linked to the US and UK, after the two countries launched strikes against the group's sites in Yemen

