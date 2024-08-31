India Has A Special China Problem: MEA

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Asserting that India has a“special China problem” which is over and above the world's“general China problem”, External Affairs S Jaishankar said on Saturday (August 31, 2024) the border and the state of relations with the country call for investments from there be scrutinised.

Mr. Jaishankar said that if people are complaining of trade deficit with China and“we are too”, it is because decades ago,“we consciously overlooked the nature of Chinese production and the advantages which they enjoyed in a system where they got a level playing field with all the advantages they brought to bed”.

“India has a China problem...a special China problem that is over and above the world's general China problem,” said EAM.



He also stressed that India has never taken a stand that it should not be having any investments in China or doing business with China.



Regarding the investment issues, EAM asserted that investments from China would be scrutinised as both nations share border and state relations calling for it.

“Europe does not have a border, America doesn't have a border with China and yet they are doing that. The issue is not do you have investments with China or not, it is not a yes or no answer, it is what should be the appropriate level of scrutiny and how should you handle it,” the minister said.

During the session, he also noted the major war in Europe, tensions in the Middle East and mounting troubles in Asia as well.



The focus of the world is on de-risking, Jaishankar asserted.

The external affairs minister highlighted that every government is now closely evaluating geopolitical risks, with the majority of efforts focused on de-risking.