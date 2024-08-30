KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Shuts Down Contestant For Calling Unmarried Women A 'Bojh'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan, a legend in Bollywood, continues to radiate and enthusiasm even at the age of 80. From black and white films to the present day, he remains a fountain of youth and laughter. He has left his mark on acting, hosting, directing, and producing. Bachchan, who began his career in the 1970s with films like Zanjeer, Deewar, Anand, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, and Sholay, still exudes the same energy he had in his youth. Age is just a number for him, as evidenced by his vibrant presence even at 80. Despite surviving a near-fatal accident on the sets of Coolie and recently sustaining injuries while filming Project K, Bachchan's energy remains undimmed. Kaun Banega Crorepati stands as a testament to his enduring spirit.

Having completed 15 seasons of the show over the past 24 years, Bachchan is now hosting the 16th season. KBC is not just a quiz show; it's a platform where Bachchan often shares words of wisdom. Recently, he earned praise for reprimanding a contestant who made an insensitive remark about unmarried women. Contestant Krishna Sulekher was sharing his struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Bachchan listened to patiently. However, things took a turn when Krishna mentioned losing his job during that time and remarked that it made him realize how unmarried women and unemployed men become burdens on their families.

This statement did not sit well with Bachchan. After a brief silence, he addressed Krishna, stating that daughters are never a burden but a blessing and a source of happiness for their families. While Krishna remained silent, the audience erupted in applause, appreciating Bachchan's stance.

On the film front, Bachchan recently captivated audiences with his performance in Kalki 2898 AD. He also reunited with Rajinikanth after 32 years for a film set to release on October 10th. Currently busy with KBC, Bachchan hasn't signed any new projects. Since its inception in 2000, Bachchan has hosted every season of Kaun Banega Crorepati except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.