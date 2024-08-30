State Department Approved Sale Of Patriot Air Defense Systems To Netherlands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The State Department has authorized the potential sale of Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and other equipment to the Netherlands in the amount of $224 million, Azernews reports.

The agency's statement notes that the US Foreign Ministry "approved the possible sale of Patriot M903 launchers and related equipment to the Dutch for $224 million. The document clarifies that the authorities of the republic had previously requested permission to purchase two such installations from the United States, equipment for upgrading existing ones, as well as other systems.

The American administration has already notified Congress of this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the potential deal and possibly block it.

The Pentagon assured that the sale of weapons will not harm the combat readiness of the United States. Lockheed Martin and RTX are expected to be the main contractors.