State Department Approved Sale Of Patriot Air Defense Systems To Netherlands
8/30/2024 3:10:34 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
The State Department has authorized the potential sale of
Patriot anti-aircraft missile launchers and other equipment to the
Netherlands in the amount of $224 million,
Azernews reports.
The agency's statement notes that the US Foreign Ministry
"approved the possible sale of Patriot M903 launchers and related
equipment to the Dutch government for $224 million. The document
clarifies that the authorities of the republic had previously
requested permission to purchase two such installations from the
United States, equipment for upgrading existing ones, as well as
other systems.
The American administration has already notified Congress of
this decision. The legislature now has 30 days to review the
potential deal and possibly block it.
The Pentagon assured that the sale of weapons will not harm the
combat readiness of the United States. Lockheed Martin and RTX are
expected to be the main contractors.
