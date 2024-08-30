QUARZO STUDIOS MAKES STRATEGIC PIVOT FROM HORROR TO COMEDY AMID GLOBAL SHIFTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold move reflecting the current global landscape, Quarzo Studios, the independent production powerhouse founded by siblings Krystal Vayda and Brandon Michael Vayda (Dreamcatcher) has officially announced its re-launch with a sharp focus on comedy content.

Formerly known for their ventures into the horror genre under their banner with DREAMCATCHER (2021) which was released by Samuel Goldwyn in 90+ countries, and prior producing films like The GIRL IN THE PHOTOGRAPHS, alongside Wes Craven, his last film credit.

Their company, Quarzo Studios, is pivoting towards producing commercially viable projects that deliver meaningful narratives tailored for a diverse global audience.

Krystal Vayda and Brandon Michael Vayda, Co-Presidents of Quarzo Studios, expressed their excitement about this strategic shift, noting that the decision to transition to comedy aligns with the studio's vision to adapt to the evolving preferences of audiences and sensitivities of society in today's world.

The sibling producing duo will also be making their feature film debut as Co-Directors on an ensemble female driven comedy which chronicles the search for a perfect marriage, the perfect family, and perfect life, taking childhood star Talia on an over the top journey with her 3 best friends.

“We thought it was the right time. We've all went through a global pandemic, and a double strike. Through this experience our hearts changed. We simply felt the world needs more laughter, and we'll be making our Co-Directing debut” said Krystal and Brandon Michael Vayda.

The company has a commitment to developing, financing, and producing projects that cater to the dynamic needs of a global audience. Quarzo Studios aims to bring fresh and entertaining bold storytelling to the forefront of the film industry.

"This pivot to comedy represents a conscious effort to offer audiences engaging in light-hearted projects that resonates with the current state of world affairs. While studying the industry's diversity and gender reports in media, you can see many areas which are underserved. The type of projects we are creating aims to change and impact the global entertainment industry. By creating more inclusive roles is the only way to effecting change. It all starts with the right roles for artists.” added Krystal Vayda.

The re-launch of Quarzo Studios marks a new chapter and strategic direction towards creating impactful and culturally relevant projects that speaks to the hearts and minds of viewers worldwide.

“We started our producing careers working with an iconic figure (Wes Craven) and learned a lot about the overall movie experience for audiences. When we all watch movies our hearts all beat, so we're still creating those emotions while we watch. We've focused on ensemble cast films and we're taking those principles adding comedic timing with more light hearted themes. When you are in the right environment you end up being able to take bold moves, so here we go” said Brandon Michael Vayda.

The studio is now in pre-production of their untitled, female driven comedy scheduled to start principal photography in late summer of 2024.

Other projects include a one hour drama titled The Prospects with plans of production in Australia.

Brandon Vayda is represented by Cohen & Gardner LLP.

Krystal Vayda is represented by Corner Booth Entertainment, Cohen & Gardner LLP.

