Azerbaijan's Middle Corridor Initiative: Pivot For Energy Connectivity

Akbar Novruz
On August 30, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance Samir
Sharifov participated in a panel discussion titled "Middle
Corridor: Reshaping the Euro-Asia Connectivity," as part of the
Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings in Tbilisi, Georgia.
This indeed highlights a significant economic development
initiative poised to enhance regional connectivity and energy
efficiency. By partnering with major global institutions such as
the World bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Azerbaijan is
not only bolstering its energy infrastructure but also positioning
itself as a key player in the evolving energy landscape of
Eurasia.
Since 2020, Azerbaijan has pursued a relatively renewed foreign
policy strategy towards Central Asia in light of the rising
importance of interregional transport connections. For several
years, Azerbaijan, in partnership with Türkiye, promoted the idea
of the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transit Route)
linking China-Central Asia to the South Caucasus and Europe via the
Caspian Sea. Just to give a brief overview, the Caspian Sea-Black
Sea-Europe Energy Corridor Project aims to lay a state-of-the-art
optical cable beneath the Black Sea. This infrastructure is
designed to facilitate high-speed data transfer and improve energy
transmission capabilities across a broad geographic area, linking
the Caspian Sea region with the Black Sea and extending to Europe.
The project is anticipated to transform energy logistics by
enabling more efficient electricity transmission and data
exchange.
Enhancing Regional Energy Production: Land Bridge to
Europe
The primary economic benefit of the project is its potential to
significantly boost energy production capabilities in Azerbaijan
and neighbouring Georgia. By enabling direct seabed transmission of
electricity, the project will reduce energy losses and improve the
efficiency of power distribution. This advancement is expected to
attract additional investments in the energy sector, both from
within the region and internationally, fostering economic growth
and stability. The collaboration with international financial
institutions such as the World Bank and ADB underscores
Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening economic ties with global
partners. This cooperation is likely to lead to further economic
support and investment opportunities, enhancing Azerbaijan's
position as a critical energy hub in Eurasia. The involvement of
these institutions not only provides financial backing but also
technical expertise, ensuring the project's successful
implementation and long-term viability.
Facilitating Energy Transition: Azebaijan's Great
Contribution to Green Energy
Azerbaijan's focus on energy transition is another crucial
aspect of this project. As COP29 host, the country is actively
working to replace fossil fuel-based electricity with renewable
energy sources. The above-mentioned new infrastructure will support
this transition by integrating renewable energy into the grid more
efficiently. This shift aligns with global trends towards
sustainability and is likely to enhance Azerbaijan's
competitiveness in the global energy market. It also gives a vast
diversification in economics. By investing in advanced
infrastructure, Azerbaijan is diversifying its economy beyond
traditional oil and gas sectors. The development of high-speed data
transfer capabilities through the optical cable will also promote
the growth of digital economies in the region. Enhanced
connectivity can lead to increased opportunities in sectors such as
technology, finance, and telecommunications, further diversifying
Azerbaijan's economic base.
Geopolitical Influence, Potentials, and Possible
Outcomes:
As the global geopolitical order shifts, Azerbaijan proactively
adjusts its foreign policy strategy. This adjustment is based on
building deeper partnerships with the Turkiye, Central Asian
region, and notably China, reflecting shared geopolitical and
economic interests. The energy corridor project strengthens
Azerbaijan's geopolitical influence by positioning the country as a
central player in the energy and data networks linking Europe and
Asia. In short, we can sort of call this initiative a land bridge
between Europe and Asia. This strategic positioning could result in
increased political and economic leverage, benefiting Azerbaijan in
regional and international negotiations. But perhaps despite its
promising prospects, the project faces several challenges. These
include the technical complexities of laying an underwater optical
cable, geopolitical tensions in the region, and potential
environmental impacts. Addressing these issues will be critical to
ensuring the project's success and sustainability.
Nevertheless, Azerbaijan's investment in the Caspian Sea-Black
Sea-Europe Energy Corridor Project represents a bold step towards
enhancing regional energy connectivity and economic growth. By
leveraging international partnerships and focusing on sustainable
energy practices, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a key player
in the evolving global energy landscape. The successful execution
of this project could lead to substantial economic benefits,
including increased energy efficiency, stronger economic ties, and
enhanced geopolitical influence.
The current format perfectly matches Baku's interest as it
remains a key transit country for countries like Kazakhstan,
Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan in linking them with Türkiye and
further to Europe amid geopolitical uncertainty. Finally, Baku's
engagement with Central Asian countries increases its geopolitical
importance, not only for the regional powers but also for the EU
and China.
