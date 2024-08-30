Azerbaijan's BRICS Membership Application Endorsed By Russia
President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has been invited to the
upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, as confirmed by Russian Deputy
Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Azernews reports,
citing TASS.
Moscow has officially endorsed Baku's application for BRICS
membership.
Ryabkov expressed strong support for Azerbaijan's bid, stating,
“We are very pleased about Azerbaijan's application. We believe
that Azerbaijan is a strong candidate that will bring additional
dynamism and unique experiences to BRICS, particularly through its
ability to handle multiple agendas in a constructive manner, which
aligns with BRICS' values.”
The diplomat further explained that discussions are ongoing
regarding the designation of partner states, a process initiated
during the previous summit in Johannesburg.“We are exploring
various options and algorithms for establishing a list of partner
states for the Kazan summit. Nonetheless, we firmly support
Azerbaijan's accession to BRICS,” Ryabkov emphasized.
