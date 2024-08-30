Presidential Aide Urges Armenia To Apologize For Aggressive Actions Against Azerbaijan
8/30/2024
Akbar Novruz
Armenia should apologize to Azerbaijan for its barbaric acts,
hold other perpetrators accountable, and report the exact location
of mass graves, including the remains of Azerbaijan's National
Hero, Natig Gasimov, Azernews reports, citing the
post shared by Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs
Department of the Presidential Administration in the Presidential
Administration, in his official "X" account.
Hajiyev also criticized some Western politicians and media for
supporting the release of war criminals in exchange for the
Armenian lobby's influence.
“Those calling for such releases should be ashamed," he
added.
