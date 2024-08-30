عربي


Presidential Aide Urges Armenia To Apologize For Aggressive Actions Against Azerbaijan

8/30/2024 5:19:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia should apologize to Azerbaijan for its barbaric acts, hold other perpetrators accountable, and report the exact location of mass graves, including the remains of Azerbaijan's National Hero, Natig Gasimov, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Hikmat Hajiyev, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration in the Presidential Administration, in his official "X" account.

Hajiyev also criticized some Western politicians and media for supporting the release of war criminals in exchange for the Armenian lobby's influence.

“Those calling for such releases should be ashamed," he added.

