Big Springs Farm Unveils Norwegian Inspired Corn Maze And Giant Gnomes For 2024 Fall Festival

Gnomes, or Nisse in Norwegian, are a common symbol of Norwegian folklore and were said to protect the countryside and its people. Big Springs Farm's 2024 Corn Maze design honors the strong Norwegian ancestry of the area.

Located near Lanesboro, Minnesota, Big Springs chose to honor the ancestry of the region with a Norwegian theme for their 2024 Corn Maze and Fall Festival.

- Justin Brown, co-owner of Big Springs FarmLANESBORO, MN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In their fourth year of planting a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin patches and flower fields, Big Springs Farm has a unique theme to share with their 2024 visitors. This year's theme, chosen to honor the strong Norwegian heritage of the region, will greet you with a 12-foot-tall gnome at the entrance and extend throughout the corn maze and even the concession stand. Pam Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm states,“We both have Norwegian ancestry as do a high percentage of the population in this region.” The experience extends throughout the corn maze, spelling out 'Velkommen,' a Norwegian greeting meaning 'to welcome with gladness' and includes giant gnomes to physically walk through. In addition, this year's concession stand will feature two new items made with lefse. Lefse is a traditional Norwegian flatbread made from potatoes, similar to a soft tortilla. The first item is a 'Nordic Dog,' a hotdog wrapped in lefse and the second are locally made lefse chips.This year's Norwegian themed corn maze sits on ten acres and provides a total of five miles of walking paths. There are over 100 different varieties of pumpkins between a traditional pumpkin patch and a colored variety pumpkin patch for you to find the perfect pumpkins for your home. The sunflower field will be in bloom exclusively in September, and the fall cut flower field will run through September into October until it freezes. Other Big Springs Farm experiences include a look-out tower inside the corn maze, an incredible photo opportunity at the barn made of pumpkins, farm animals, two big slides, a zipline swing, gravity box basketball, duck races, hayrides and more.Big Springs Farm is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 14 through Oct. 27. The hours of operation in September are 10:00am to 7:00pm and in October are from 10:00am to 5:00pm. There is also an opportunity to experience the Corn Maze by Flashlight on Oct. 18, 19 and 26 from 7:00 – 10:00pm. Visitors can purchase tickets online or at the farm. For more information, visit .“Everyone is welcome here. We have created a space on our farm for you and your family to spend time playing together, and we hope you will take that opportunity this fall,” said Justin Brown, co-owner of Big Springs Farm. There are a wide variety of activities at the farm, so every age group can find something that they really enjoy. Below is a complete list of Big Springs Farm fall festival activities:Corn Maze – 10 acres and five miles of walking pathsCorn Maze by Flashlight – October 18, 19 & 26 from 7:00-10:00pmMini Corn MazeBarn Made of Pumpkins – Photo OpportunitySunflower Field – Photo OpportunityColored Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your OwnTraditional Pumpkin Patch – Pick Your OwnFall Flower Field – Pick Your OwnHayridesCorn PitGiant 100-Foot SlideGiant Tunnel SlideGravity Box BasketballJump PadDuck RacesRound Bale Jungle GymZip-line SwingJumbo Corn HoleFall Crafts and DécorFarm AnimalsWall-BallFarm Labyrinth GamePlayground3-D Tic Tac Toe4-Way Teeter TotterAbout Big Springs FarmBig Springs Farm is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, and flower field destination in Southeast Minnesota. Family-owned and family-farmed, they are located near the tri-state corner of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa, offering best-in-class corn mazes, pumpkin picking, hayrides, sunflower field, farm animals, big slides and a zip-line swing among other fall farm experiences. Big Springs Farm provides a unique fall experience at their working farm; to learn more, visit .

