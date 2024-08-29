(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the finalists: 2024 Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition: Mor Elfassy (2024 Apparel Category Winner), Roscha Dinler (2024 Footwear Category Winner), Bingbing Bai (2024 Accessories Category Winner) and Josslyn Shi (20

Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition logo

Meet The Judges - 2024 Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition Christopher Köerber, Managing Director of Hugo Boss Ticino, renowned celebrity stylist Mike Adler, Matteo Mastrotto, CEO of Rino Mastrotto, Anna Melegh 2022 foo

RLSD announces four winners for the 2024 International Student Design Competition. Finalists to present at U.S. Embassy London on September 23, 2024.

- RLSD 2024LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- REAL LEATHER. STAY DIFFERENT. ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR THE 2024 INTERNATIONAL STUDENT DESIGN COMPETITION-U.S. Embassy London to host live final on Monday, 23rd September 2024Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) has announced its four international category winners of the 2024 RLSD International Student Design Competition. They will attend the highly anticipated international final hosted at the U.S. Embassy in London on Monday, 23rd September 2024.These talented young designers will present their submissions to an expert panel of judges including Christopher Koerber [Hugo Boss], Anna Melegh [Christian Louboutin], Adrien Yakimov Roberts [Fashion Education Consultant], Mike Adler [Celebrity Stylist], and Matteo Mastrotto [CEO, Rino Mastrotto]. The Overall Winner will be revealed at an exclusive awards party celebrating innovation and creativity in leather design, hosted at the Embassy that evening.The four category winners of the 2024 RLSD International Student Design Competition are:Mor Elfassy (2024 Apparel Category Winner)Mor, a third-year Fashion Design BFA student from Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art in Israel, captivated the judges with her project titled“Form and Substance: The Duality of Human and Material Expressions.” Inspired by Milena Neaf's "Fleeting Parts", Mor's design explores the duality of subject and object, blending contrasts like exposure vs. concealment and softness vs. strength. Utilising a unique process of cutting leather strips on a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine and knitting them into fabric, Mor's innovative approach raises intriguing questions about the body's materiality and its interaction with the world.Roscha Dinler (2024 Footwear Category Winner)Roscha, representing Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg in Germany, won the Footwear category with his visionary“Patina over Plastic” project. This design addresses the issue of excessive plastic use in footwear, particularly in chunky and platform outsoles. Roscha's minimalistic yet playful approach involves using a limited amount of foam and rubber for comfort and stability, covered with leather to highlight sustainability and design aesthetics. His work ensures that the natural beauty of leather takes centre stage, steering away from synthetic materials.Bingbing Bai (2024 Accessories Category Winner)Bingbing, an MPhil/ PhD (FT) Art & Design student from Kingston School of Art, embraced traditional handmade sewing techniques in her collection, showcasing the natural colour of leather without any dyeing. Inspired by the golden ratio, her work celebrates handcrafted leather through moulding, carving and shaping, highlighting the timeless beauty of the material. This sustainable approach uses hides sourced as by-products of the European meat and dairy industry, emphasising the significance of artisanship and nature.Josslyn Shi (2024 People's Choice Category Winner)Josslyn, a Fashion Design BFA student at California College of the Arts, won the People's Choice Award with her innovative design project“Ephemeral Eclosion.” Inspired by the lifecycle of butterflies and principles of biological recycling, Josslyn's garments feature detachable and reusable components, allowing for customisation and extended wear. Using real leather, zips and modern accents, her designs capture the fluidity and resilience of butterfly wings, offering a sustainable solution that challenges conventional garment construction.Developed by Leather & Hide Council of America (L&HCA), Real Leather. Stay Different (RLSD) celebrates talented young designers utilising leather as a natural alternative to fast fashion. The competition is open to current students and recent graduates (2022 + 2023). Addressing the pressing issue of fast fashion's environmental impact, participants are encouraged to use natural materials and to create a bespoke leather item using 50% or more cattle-hide leather that falls into one of three categories: clothing, footwear, or accessory.With an alarming 132 million hides wasted worldwide annually, there's a critical need to shift towards a more circular approach. By repurposing by-products from the meat and dairy industries, leather production actively reduces waste, preventing millions of tonnes of hides from entering landfills every year - and directly preventing the release of CO2 and other harmful emissions.All winning designs will be included in a capsule collection showcased at the live competition final hosted at the U.S. Embassy in London on 23rd September 2024. For more information, please visit: .ENDSFor press enquiries, please contact: Greg Moore: e: ... / m: +44 (0)7748 968695Notes to editorAbout Real Leather. Stay Different.Real Leather. Stay Different. is a global campaign that has reached some 750 million people and hundreds of thousands of students. It makes the case for leather (and other natural materials) and for making the best use of society's waste, particularly the hides that are the by-products of the dairy and meat industries, before looking to the petrochemical industries for manmade materials. Flexible and durable, leather is the natural alternative to fast fashion.About Arts ThreadArts Thread is the world's leading digital platform for emerging artists & designers and a launchpad for the next generation of creative talent. Arts Thread has built relationships with over 950 creative institutions connecting to over 400,000 students in approximately 130 countries, partnering with leading brands, organisations, events, media to help launch the next generation of creative talent globally. For further information please visit .About Rino MastrottoRino Mastrotto Group specialises in the production of high-quality leather, fabrics, and bespoke services for luxury sectors, including fashion, automotive and interior design. They focus on sustainability, employing eco-friendly practices like zero waste and responsible sourcing. Their products combine traditional craftsmanship with innovation to inspire and support clients' creative needs. The company is dedicated to excellence and ethical practices, aiming to enhance luxury with a commitment to environmental stewardship. For more details, visit .

Greg Moore

gt&i Limited

+44 7748 968695

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

2024 Real Leather. Stay Different. International Student Design Competition promotional video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.