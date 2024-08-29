AI Adds 7 Regional Languages For Better Customer Sevice

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Mumbai: Air India has introduced seven new languages to its round-the-clock customer support services. Customers may now opt for service in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu in addition to the existing Hindi and English.



On Tuesday (August 27) Air India said, IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system will now automatically recognise the customer's language preference based on the user's mobile network, eliminating the need to manually choose a language, and thereby reducing the response time, the airline said in a statement.

The seven languages that have been in the airline's round-the-clock customer support services are Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu, the statement said.

Air India has recently set up five new contact centres, offering round-the-clock assistance to its customers worldwide with dedicated desks for premium and frequent flyers.

Special assistance in Indian languages to Air India customers will be available from 0800 am to 2300 pm, every day, the airline said.

