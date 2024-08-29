Online Accounting Software Market To Reach $10.1 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global accounting software is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in adoption of innovative enterprise size and increase in trend of in accounting process. NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Accounting Software Market by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and Small and Medium-sized Enterprise), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), and End User (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Automotive, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the online accounting software market was valued at $5.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $10.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2033. Prime determinants of growth The global online accounting software market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increase in adoption of innovative enterprise size and increase in trend of automation in accounting process. However, rise in investment for artificial intelligence (AI) -oriented accounting software hinders the market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of mobile and app-based accounting software offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the online accounting software market. Request Sample Pages: Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $5.2 billion Market Size in 2033 $10.1 billion CAGR 6.6% No. of Pages in Report 245 Segments Covered Enterprise Size, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region Drivers Increase in adoption of innovative enterprise size Increase in trend of automation in accounting process Opportunities Increase adoption of mobile and app-based accounting software Restraint Rise in investment for artificial intelligence (AI) -oriented accounting software

The large enterprise segment is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global online accounting software market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to shift towards cloud-based solutions is particularly prominent, offering scalability, real-time access to financial data, and improved collaboration across geographically dispersed teams.

The on-premises segment is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly one-third of the global online accounting software market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the enhancement of security features, as businesses seek to protect sensitive financial data through advanced encryption, multi-factor authentication, and stringent access controls.

The BFSI segment is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period

By end user, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the global online accounting software market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve financial reporting, risk management, and decision-making processes. AI-powered tools help in automating routine accounting tasks, detecting fraud, and providing predictive insights, thus enabling more accurate and timely financial analysis.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the global online accounting software market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to the rapid growth of cloud-based solutions, driven by the region's increasing internet penetration, mobile technology adoption, and the need for scalable and accessible accounting solutions. Cloud-based software offers businesses in Asia-Pacific real-time access to financial data, facilitating better decision-making and collaboration, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

Major Key Players:



Intuit Inc.

Xero Limited

Freshbooks Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Sage Group plc

Oracle Corporation

Wave Financial Inc.

KashFlow Software Ltd

MYOB Australia Pty Ltd FreeAgent Central Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global online accounting software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

