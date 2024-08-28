At-Home Fitness Equipment Market 2024 : USD $21.4 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Awareness Of Health And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) At-Home Equipment 2024 - On the basis of end user, the households segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 9.4% CAGR.

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The increasing awareness of and wellness is driving the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market . However, the growth of the at-home fitness equipment market is restricted by the high cost of equipment. On the other hand, market expansion and global reach present remunerative opportunities for the expansion of at-home fitness equipment during the forecast period.

According to the report, the global at-home fitness equipment market was valued at $8.6 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $21.4 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2035.

The at-home fitness equipment in future will offer increasingly personalized experiences, catering to individual preferences, fitness levels, and goals. AI and machine learning algorithms will analyze user data to provide tailored workout recommendations, adjust resistance levels, and offer real-time feedback to optimize performance and results.

Region wise, the at-home fitness equipment market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America leads in terms of market share, however, Europe is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

On the basis of product type, the free weights segment is the fastest-growing segment with a 10.8% CAGR.

On the basis of distribution channel, the dealers segment was the largest in the market in 2023.

On the basis of price point, the mid segment was the largest in the market in 2023.

Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2023.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market analysis from 2023 to 2035 to identify the prevailing at-home fitness equipment market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the at-home fitness equipment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global at-home fitness equipment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

RECENT DEVELOPMENT IN THE AT-HOME FITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET

In April 2021, Peloton acquired Precor to establish a U.S. manufacturing footprint and enhance R&D capabilities as well as accelerate the growth of commercial verticals.

In March 2021, Peloton announced a partnership with Adidas to expand its selling capabilities in Australia.

In February 2021, Schwinn partnered with Good Co Bike Club to collaborate with local businesses and city advocacy programs throughout the U.S. to celebrate and accelerate Black culture in cycling.

In March 2021, Tonal partnered with Nordstrom to expand its products and services portfolio. Its equipment named Tonal launched in the Women's Active department in 40 Nordstrom locations across 20 states in the U.S.

Leading Market Players: -

Tonal Systems, Inc.

ICON Health & Fitness, Inc.

PENT

Technogym

Louis Vuitton

PELOTON

NOHrD

Nordic Track

ProForm

Precor, Inc.

Schwinn

JTX Fitness

Keiser Corporation

Corepump

York Barbell

