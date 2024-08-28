Crown Prince Foundation, Arab Youth Center Open Door For Partnerships In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) – The Crown Prince Foundation, in collaboration with the Arab Youth Center, announced on Wednesday the opening of opportunities for partnerships to activate the facilities and activities of the Arab Youth Center in Jordan.The center, a regional and incubator for youth creativity, is being developed with generous support from the Arab Youth Center in the UAE, following a previously signed memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a long-term partnership between the two entities.This announcement was made during a meeting at the Crown Prince Foundation's headquarters, where discussions were held on the activation of the center's facilities, which are currently under construction. The meeting also featured presentations on future work plans and opportunities for cooperation, marking the first event to promote and introduce the center and its role.According to a statement from the Foundation, the meeting is part of the initial phase aimed at building a network of partners in preparation for the launch and operation of the Arab Youth Center's first regional branch in Jordan, located in the Muqablin area, east of Amman.The meeting was attended by UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Sultan Neyadi, Jordanian Minister of Youth Mohammad Salama Nabulsi, Chairperson of the Crown Prince Foundation, Ghassan Elia Nuqul, Executive Director of the Crown Prince Foundation, Tamam Mango, and representatives from various government, private, and media sectors, as well as civil society institutions.An introductory video was presented during the meeting, summarizing the cooperation between the two sides over the years, which led to the establishment of the Arab Youth Center in Jordan.During the meeting, Neyadi highlighted the strong relationship between the leadership and people of the UAE and Jordan, describing it as an inspiring model for the region and the world. He emphasized that this partnership, driven by shared visions of the leadership, aims to provide opportunities for youth, empower them, and enhance their capabilities. The center in Jordan, he noted, will operate without borders, mirroring the model of the Arab Youth Center in the UAE, and will focus on understanding the interests and orientations of youth, while continuously improving its approach. He underscored the importance of investing in youth, who possess tremendous energy and potential that global institutions and companies are eager to harness for sustainable growth.Neyadi also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II for his generous support and patronage. He thanked the Crown Prince Foundation for their efforts in making youth development a priority and for organizing the meeting. He further extended his appreciation to the center's future partners, who will have the opportunity to engage closely with a dynamic youth base, allowing them to introduce their visions and goals, and gain valuable feedback that could enhance the sustainability of their businesses.Jordan's Minister of Youth, Mohammad Nabulsi, emphasized the deep ties between Jordan and the UAE, which have been fostered by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He described the relationship between Jordan and the UAE as a model of coordination and cooperation at both the Arab and regional levels. This longstanding partnership, built on mutual respect and a shared vision for a better future, is focused on creating sustainable action plans that recognize the young generation as a key force in societal development. Nabulsi stressed that nurturing and building youth creativity is essential.Nabulsi added that the strategic partnership between the Arab Youth Center in the UAE and the Crown Prince Foundation in Jordan, and what it has yielded in terms of developing the Arab Youth Center in Jordan, marks a significant advancement in youth engagement within Jordan. He emphasized that this platform will provide an exceptional opportunity for any institution or entity in the private sector to participate in a regional initiative that unites Arab youth.He further explained that the development of this regional youth center will enhance spaces dedicated to training and empowering youth, opening doors for Arab youth to collaborate, exchange experiences, and network. This aligns with the royal vision of empowering youth and increasing their involvement in public life and their connections with peers across Arab countries.Ghassan Elia Nuqul, Chairperson of the Crown Prince Foundation, expressed his gratitude to those leading the Arab Youth Center in the UAE and shared his pride in Jordan being selected as the first location for the center's regional expansion.He stated that this partnership aligns with the vision of His Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to support and develop youth, providing them with quality opportunities. Nuqul added that the establishment of the Arab Youth Center in Jordan will elevate the partnership to new heights, enhancing the quality opportunities available to Jordanian youth, who are at the core of the center's programs under the Crown Prince Foundation.Nuqul also noted the importance of collaborative partnerships from the public and private sectors, civil society institutions, and international organizations, stating that the center will serve as a regional platform that brings together Arab youth, providing them with support and opportunities to thrive in various fields.The Arab Youth Center in Jordan distinguishes itself as the first youth platform that empowers young people to be the thinkers, planners, and implementers of initiatives in an innovative environment. The center will offer a variety of services within its state-of-the-art facilities, including halls, interactive spaces, creative areas, innovation labs, and business incubators, serving as a major launchpad for Jordanian youth to engage with the wider Arab world.