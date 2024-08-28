Portugal Seeks To Attract More Qatari Investments: Portuguese Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatari Businessmen Association (QBA) received Portuguese of Economy, Pedro Reis in the presence of Paulo Neves Pocinho, Portugal ambassador on the sidelines of former's visit to Qatar.

The visit aims to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, specifically in the field of economy.

The minister was welcomed by HE Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, QBA Chairman, in the presence of QBA Board member, Saud Omar al-Mana, along with QBA members Khaled al-Mannai, Salah al-Jaidah, Maqbool Habib Khalfan, Yousef Ibrahim al-Mahmoud, Dr Mohamed Althaf and Sarah Abdullah, QBA deputy general manager.

The Portuguese Minister spoke about the economic reforms undertaken by Portugal, to strengthen the business environment and stimulate economic growth.

He also stressed that Portuguese government is working to implement comprehensive tax reforms, which include simplifying the tax system and reducing taxes on companies with the aim of attracting foreign investments and encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship.

The minister also spoke about the investment file, explaining that Portugal seeks to attract more Qatari investments.

He highlighted a number of large projects offered for investment in various fields such as renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure.

There is a project to establish a new airport, a high-speed train project, privatisation of the national airways company, in addition to huge housing projects.

These projects represent promising opportunities for partnership between Qatari and Portuguese companies, where both parties can benefit from common experiences and enhance economic co-operation between the two countries.

In this context, the minister called on Qatari investors to consider these investment opportunities, stressing out that Portugal offers a stable and transparent investment environment, with attractive incentives for investors.

He expressed his hope that these meetings would be the beginning of strengthening economic co-operation between Qatar and Portugal, which would benefit both sides.

Welcoming the minister, Sheikh Faisal spoke about the effective role played by the Qatari private sector in supporting and developing the national economy.

He pointed out that the Qatari private sector is highly competitive and present in many global markets and works in a variety of sectors such as energy, infrastructure, real estate, technology, and finance, and contributes significantly to achieving Qatar National Vision.

Sheikh Faisal said Qatar's private sector is interested in investment opportunities available in Portugal, especially the large projects proposed by the Portuguese government.

He discussed the possibility of Qatari companies entering these projects, highlighting the importance of facilitating the entry visa procedures, especially for senior staff, so that they can follow up on business progress and project development.

Portugal offers a stimulating investment environment characterised by stability and transparency, which makes it an attractive destination for Qatari investors.

Sheikh Faisal confirmed that co-operation between private sectors in the two countries could contribute to achieving further economic growth and sustainable development.

He also called for organising a delegation to visit Portugal to enhance ongoing dialogue and communication between Qatari and Portuguese businessmen and explore more joint investment opportunities, which would contribute to consolidating economic relations between Qatar and Portugal.

