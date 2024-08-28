(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Nayrouz Olarte, Founder of International Fashion Federation

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-passionate entrepreneur and philanthropist Nayrouz Olarte, known for her transformative leadership as the former President of the Board of Orlando International Fashion Week and founder of the HER Foundation, is proud to announce the launch of the International Fashion Federation (IFF). This groundbreaking global trade organization is dedicated to uniting stakeholders in fashion, tourism and hospitality committed to a mission that enhances the cities of tomorrow through the synergistic power of fashion.

While other leading fashion organizations focus on global trade, designer recognition through awards, and education and resources for support with things like materials, supply chain and manufacturing, IFF will focus on the connection between the fashion industry and the business interests of a thriving city.

"By propelling fashion into a cultural conversation, we can form a collective interest and impact communities just as the performing arts have done for centuries. I believe that fashion can bring the world together because it's a universal language of self-expression; it's the art of our everyday lives. Infusing fashion into the fabric of a city has a profound impact on its culture, tourism, and luxury markets. Florida is the second most valuable real estate market in the country, and we envision matching that value from an art, fashion, and cultural perspective. I've seen firsthand how an emphasis on fashion can revitalize a city, and I'm passionate about expanding this work throughout Florida and then into other parts of the world," said Nayrouz Olarte.

Nayrouz's past experience in her culinary career, serving her community in a pivotal role at Orlando International Fashion Week, and as founder of HER Foundation set the stage for this vision to come to life. Olarte's focus for the past several years has been in the non-profit space. She launched HER Foundation and hosted an inaugural HER Gala where she partnered with Jackie Siegel and Victoria's Voice Foundation. That fashion show gala event caught the attention of the board of directors at Orlando International Fashion Week and she was later named CEO. She has shown the city of Orlando how powerful the intersection of fashion, luxury lifestyle, hospitality and tourism can be. Her first project upon launching the International Fashion Federation will be called Glamour for Good, a show to benefit NonPareil students with Autism.



Business leaders, city planners, and innovators are invited to join the IFF as founding trustees or members, shaping a future where fashion plays a central role in urban development and cultural enrichment. This is an unparalleled opportunity to be at the forefront of a movement that leverages fashion as a catalyst for social transformation and economic growth.

For more information about International Fashion Federation, visit InternationalFashionFederation

For media inquiries contact [email protected]

SOURCE International Fashion Federation