Infinity Turbine Launches Licensed Manufacturing Of Custom Radial Outflow Turbines For Waste Heat To Energy Applications

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinity Turbine , a leader in innovative energy solutions, is proud to announce the availability of its custom Radial Outflow Turbines (ROT) for licensed manufacturing, with plans and blueprints pricing starting as low as $10,000 per model. These advanced turbines are designed specifically for the expansion or compression of air, refrigerants, and water, with a key focus on harnessing Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) technology for waste heat to energy production.

Infinity Turbine's ROTs are engineered to make energy generation more accessible and cost-effective. These turbines can be constructed using 2D waterjet technology, traditional 3-axis milling machines, or state-of-the-art 3D additive manufacturing processes. The versatility in manufacturing methods allows businesses of all sizes to leverage this technology in diverse applications from a one-person shop, to a large factory.

The ROT turbines are optimized for low-temperature waste heat, capable of operating at temperatures as low as 31 C, with most applications targeting temperatures below 100°C. With turbine sizes ranging from 6 to 24 inches in diameter, they can drive electrical generators producing between 1 kWe and over 300 kWe. For larger-scale applications, these turbines can be stacked or combined in stages to generate up to 3 MWe of power. These turbines are modular and can be reversed to act as a compressor.

Applications for Infinity Turbine's ROTs are vast, including solar thermal systems, stack heat recovery, engine heat recovery, industrial waste heat to energy, and even compressed-air energy storage (CAES). The company also highlights the potential of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) as a working fluid, thanks to its low supercritical temperature. Infinity Turbine's CO2 liquid disc pump is an innovative solution that transitions CO2 from liquid to supercritical gas in a single stage (one moving part) without the need for blades, pistons, or traditional compression technology with many moving parts.

In addition to offering the basic turbine plans at an unprecedented price point of $10,000 Infinity Turbine provides licensing options for unlimited manufacturing, offering a more cost-effective alternative to traditional turbine design services, which can cost upwards of $250,000.

To further support its customers, Infinity Turbine is introducing the Flat Pack option, where the basic turbine rotor and stator are pre-machined, crated, and shipped to the customer. This option allows customers to complete the assembly into a turbine generator kit, providing a significant discount compared to a fully completed turbine generator system.

The concept of waste heat to energy not only cools excess heat but also converts it into usable power, which would otherwise be lost, said a spokesperson for Infinity Turbine. While the efficiency of low-grade heat recovery is typically between 4-7 percent, the ability to turn free fuel into power represents a huge opportunity, especially with the growing demands of AI CPU's and remote server farms.

Infinity Turbine's ROTs offer a valuable solution for industries looking to reduce their environmental impact while optimizing energy efficiency. By making cutting-edge turbine technology more accessible and affordable, Infinity Turbine is helping to transform waste heat from a byproduct into a valuable resource.

Infinity Turbine is a pioneering company dedicated to developing innovative energy solutions that harness waste heat and other renewable energy sources. With a focus on Organic Rankine Cycle technology, Infinity Turbine offers a range of customizable turbines and energy systems designed to improve efficiency and sustainability across various industries.

