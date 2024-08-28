Vice President Of AFFA Appointed To Match Involving Galatasaray
Date
8/28/2024 10:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The Vice President of AFFA and member of the Executive
Committee, Konul Mehdiyeva, has received another appointment from
UEFA, Azernews reports.
She will participate in the first round of the UEFA Women's
Champions League.
K. Mehdiyeva will serve as the UEFA delegate for the matches of
Group 8.
On September 4, at 15:00 Baku time, BIIK (Kazakhstan) will play
against NSA (Bulgaria) at the "Achille Hammerel" Stadium in
Luxembourg. On the same day, at 21:00, "Racing Union" (Luxembourg)
will face "Galatasaray" (Turkey). On September 7, at 15:00 Baku
time, the losers of the previous matches will compete, and at
21:00, the winners will face each other.
It should be noted that K. Mehdiyeva will act as the UEFA
delegate in all four matches.
