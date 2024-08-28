Vice President Of AFFA Appointed To Match Involving Galatasaray

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Vice President of AFFA and member of the Executive Committee, Konul Mehdiyeva, has received another appointment from UEFA, Azernews reports.

She will participate in the first round of the Women's Champions League.

K. Mehdiyeva will serve as the UEFA delegate for the matches of Group 8.

On September 4, at 15:00 Baku time, BIIK (Kazakhstan) will play against NSA (Bulgaria) at the "Achille Hammerel" in Luxembourg. On the same day, at 21:00, "Racing Union" (Luxembourg) will face "Galatasaray" (Turkey). On September 7, at 15:00 Baku time, the losers of the previous matches will compete, and at 21:00, the winners will face each other.

It should be noted that K. Mehdiyeva will act as the UEFA delegate in all four matches.