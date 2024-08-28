81St Venice International Film Festival To Kick Off
Date
8/28/2024
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The 81st Venice International film Festival kicks off today,
running from August 28 to September 7, 2024, at Venice Lido in
Italy, Azernews reports.
Tim Burton's film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" will open the
festival on August 28, while Pupi Avati's "The American Backyard"
will close the film festival on September 7.
Isabelle Huppert, the French actress, will be the Jury President
for the main competition.
The 81st Venice International Film Festival is organised by La
Biennale di Venezia and will be held on the Lido di Venezia from 28
August to 7 September 2024. The Festival is officially recognised
by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers
Association).
The main goal of the festival is to raise awareness and promote
international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment and as
an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.
One section is devoted to enhance the restoration works on
classic films as a contribution towards a better understanding of
the history of cinema.
Australian filmmaker Peter Weir and American actress Sigourney
Weaver will receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement during
the festival
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
