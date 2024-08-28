Prime Minister Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met on Wednesday with Deputy of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation and ways to support and develop them, as well as regional and international issues of common concern, especially the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and updates of mediation efforts to end the war on Gaza.