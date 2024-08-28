N-Korea examines new rocket launcher

(MENAFN) North Korea has recently conducted a test of an advanced multiple rocket launcher, showcasing a new guiding system and enhanced capabilities, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. This development highlights ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, especially in light of recent United States and South Korean military exercises.



The test, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, involved a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) that boasts improved maneuverability, concentrated firing power, and a newly integrated guidance system. KCNA described the updated MLRS as advantageous across various metrics, including its controllability and destructive potential. Kim Jong-un has reportedly expressed intentions to increase the production and deployment of these upgraded rocket systems within the North Korean military.



KCNA released photographs from the test, which show the rocket artillery unit firing a series of rockets. The images include aerial views of the target area and detailed shots of the impacts and resulting explosions.



This missile test comes amidst heightened concerns in Pyongyang regarding ongoing United States military drills in the region. North Korea perceives these exercises, which involve both computer-simulated and live-fire drills, as potential preparations for an invasion. The current exercises, which include over 40 types of field exercises, are set to conclude this Thursday.



The latest test of the 240mm multiple rocket launcher, capable of reaching targets in Seoul and nearby areas, follows North Korea's recent deployment of new suicide drones. Relations between North and South Korea have sharply deteriorated, with Pyongyang labeling Seoul as its “principal enemy” and issuing threats of war in response to perceived provocations.



North Korea’s new rocket technology and its assertive stance underscore the increasing military and political volatility in the region, with both sides on edge amid ongoing military activities and diplomatic standoffs.

