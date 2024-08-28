Russia, Bangladesh talk about relations amid political turmoil

(MENAFN) In a recent development amid turbulence in Bangladesh, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to supporting Dhaka on the global stage. The reaffirmation came during a meeting with Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who now heads Bangladesh’s interim government.



The interim administration, led by Yunus, was established earlier this month following the ousting of then-Prime Hasina. Hasina's departure came in the wake of intense student-led protests that led to her fleeing the country. Despite this political shakeup, Russia has maintained its focus on strengthening ties with Bangladesh.



During their discussions in Dhaka, Mantytsky and Yunus reviewed several aspects of their bilateral relationship. A major topic of conversation was the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project, a significant initiative that represents a cornerstone of Russian-Bangladeshi cooperation. The 2,400-megawatt plant, which began construction in 2017, is nearing completion and is scheduled to commence operations next year. This ambitious project is being funded by Russia through a range of credit facilities. Specifically, a line of credit covers 90 percent of the USD12.65 billion contract for the plant's construction, established between the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission and Atomstroyexport, a subsidiary of Rosatom. The financial arrangement includes a 28-year repayment term with a ten-year grace period.



In addition to the nuclear project, Mantytsky and Yunus explored potential expansions in other areas of mutual interest, including food security, energy exploration, and advancements in science and technology. This broadening of cooperation underscores the strategic partnership between the two nations.



Earlier in the month, Mantytsky expressed to TASS that Russia is prepared to engage with any Bangladeshi leader who is willing to engage in a respectful and equitable dialogue with Moscow. This stance reflects Russia's broader strategy to maintain and enhance its relationships with international partners, regardless of political changes.



Economic interactions between Russia and Bangladesh have shown notable progress. According to Mantytsky's statements in May, bilateral trade has surged to USD2.7 billion, marking a 16.5% increase compared to the previous fiscal year. Key Russian exports to Bangladesh include grains and fertilizers, highlighting the growing economic ties between the two countries.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610565