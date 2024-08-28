Boeing tire blast murders two

(MENAFN) A devastating incident occurred at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday when a tire explosion from a jet resulted in the deaths of two workers and left another seriously injured. The Boeing 757-232, operated by Delta Air Lines, was in the midst of maintenance at the Delta TechOps hangar, where the explosion took place.



The tire, which had already been removed from the aircraft, is reported to have exploded without warning. Local sources, including FOX 5 Atlanta, revealed that the blast propelled a piece of metal with lethal force. This led to the immediate fatalities of Mirko Marweg, 58, and Luis Aldarondo, 37. A third worker sustained severe injuries and was swiftly transported to a hospital for treatment, according to WSB-TV.



Delta TechOps President and Operations Chief John Laughter confirmed the tragic loss of two team members and acknowledged the serious injury of another. In a statement, Laughter expressed his condolences to the victims' families and assured that a thorough investigation into the incident would be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion.



This incident has occurred against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny of Boeing. The aerospace giant has faced intense scrutiny and safety concerns in recent years due to various defects discovered in its aircraft models. Most recently, Boeing paused test flights of its 777X jetliner following the identification of critical failures in parts across three of the four test aircraft.



The explosion underscores ongoing safety challenges within the aviation industry and highlights the urgent need for stringent safety protocols and thorough investigations to prevent such tragedies in the future. MORE: Boeing safety crisis hits 777 test flights – media

