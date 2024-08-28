(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has voiced confidence that Pavel Durov, the CEO of Telegram, will resist any pressure to provide sensitive information to Western authorities. This statement comes in the wake of Durov’s arrest by French officials last week.



In an interview with TASS on Tuesday, Naryshkin dismissed concerns that Durov might be coerced into divulging critical data about Russia. “I truly hope that he will not yield to such pressures,” Naryshkin stated, reflecting Moscow’s cautious optimism regarding the situation.



Durov, who was apprehended at Paris-Le Bourget Airport after arriving from Azerbaijan on a private jet, faces a range of allegations in France. French prosecutors have linked him to a wide-reaching investigation that includes child pornography, drug trafficking, fraud, and other criminal activities purportedly associated with the Telegram platform. Additionally, Durov is under scrutiny for allegedly failing to cooperate with investigations into cyber and financial crimes.



Telegram has refuted these accusations, labeling them as unfounded and arguing that it is unreasonable to hold the platform or its owner accountable for misuse of its services. The arrest has stirred significant controversy, with many viewing it as an attempt to stifle free speech. Speculation has also surfaced about potential United States involvement behind Durov’s detention.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has suggested that the arrest was influenced by external advice, hinting at a desire by Western entities to access Telegram’s encryption technologies. Lavrov contends that the French actions have demonstrated Telegram’s robustness and widespread popularity, reinforcing the platform's resilience against external pressures.

