Fyodor Lukyanov claims detention of Durov isn’t just about Telegram

(MENAFN) The recent arrest of Pavel Durov, founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, during his visit to Paris has reverberated across multiple domains, from and business to and politics. This incident is not just a matter of individual or corporate significance but a reflection of broader geopolitical and economic shifts.



Durov’s detainment highlights the evolving dynamics between companies and sovereign states. In today’s world, where information and communication technologies transcend national borders, the influence wielded by tech giants has grown substantially. These companies, once mere players in the global market, have accumulated immense wealth and power, which has, in turn, enhanced their ability to shape societies and influence political landscapes.



Historically, transnational corporations, whether in mining, engineering, or finance, maintained connections to specific countries and their interests. However, the global communications sector, led by innovative tech firms, has challenged this norm. These companies have crafted a new paradigm where traditional state boundaries seem increasingly irrelevant.



The era of globalization, spanning from the late 1980s to the early 2010s, fostered this transformation by creating a relatively level playing field. This environment disproportionately benefited the most advanced countries, which reaped the greatest rewards from the rise of technology giants. The potential risks associated with the growing capacity of these tech companies to influence societies, including their own in the West, were often downplayed or ignored.



Durov’s arrest underscores a critical turning point: the clash between global tech influence and national sovereignty. As these technology giants wield more power, states are grappling with how to respond, often leading to significant political and legal confrontations. This incident with Durov exemplifies the broader struggle between maintaining national control and navigating the expansive reach of transnational digital entities.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610567