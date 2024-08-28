15-year-old Palestinian boy gets injures during raid by Israeli occupation forces

(MENAFN) In a recent escalation of violence, a 15-year-old Palestinian boy was during a raid by Israeli forces in Anabta, a town situated to the east of Tulkarm. The Palestine Red Crescent Society reported that the child was shot in the thigh with live ammunition amid clashes that broke out during the military operation. He was promptly taken to a hospital for medical treatment.



The Israeli forces initiated their operation by entering Anabta from the Anab Al-Askari checkpoint located to the east. Throughout the raid, Israeli patrols were seen moving across various streets and neighborhoods, including the southern mountain area, Al-Hara Al-Shamiya, the vicinity of Diwan Al-Sharaga, the main street, Al-Sikka Street, and North Cemetery Street.



In addition to these maneuvers, the troops deployed foot patrols that raided several homes, including one belonging to a resident identified as Ahmed Fuqaha. They also breached the grounds of the Faiq Kanaan School after removing its gate locks. Despite the extensive nature of the raid, there were no immediate reports of arrests.



At the same time, Israeli patrols conducted operations in the city of Tulkarm from its western entrance. According to the Wafa News Agency, numerous Israeli military vehicles were seen patrolling the city's streets, especially around Nablus Street and the Noor refugee camps.



The military also carried out an incursion into Mount Victory in the Nour Shams camp, where infantry patrols were deployed throughout residential areas. This operation was further marked by reconnaissance aircraft flying overhead, while the sounds of heavy gunfire reverberated through the area.



These recent events underscore a notable increase in Israeli military activity throughout the region, exacerbating tensions and contributing to the persistent cycle of violence and instability.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610319