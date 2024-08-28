(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has revealed that some European countries hosting Ukrainian refugees are privately advocating for the return of men of fighting age to Ukraine. According to Zelensky, these countries, facing the financial burden of supporting refugees, have suggested that Ukrainian men be sent back to contribute to the ongoing conflict with Russia.



During the ‘Ukraine 2024. Independence’ forum in Kiev on Tuesday, Zelensky addressed a recent Bloomberg report indicating that several European Union nations had refused Kiev’s requests to bring back men of fighting age. Zelensky claimed that Western leaders have approached him privately, expressing their desire to see Ukrainian refugees return due to the high cost of maintaining them. However, these discussions are kept private to avoid political backlash, he said.



“It’s easier to raise this issue in a private meeting with the president of Ukraine, rather than making a public statement,” Zelensky noted. He expressed a willingness to support the return of refugees but emphasized that it should be voluntary rather than coerced.



The United Nations estimates that approximately 6.5 million Ukrainians have sought refuge abroad since the conflict with Russia began in 2022, although Zelensky cited a figure of around 7.5 million. He stressed the need for both conscripts and workers to support Ukraine’s domestic needs, including providing for 10.5 million pensioners.



In addition, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal announced that the Ukrainian government is considering a “fight or work” regime due to a shortfall in tax revenue. He revealed that an estimated 800,000 Ukrainian men have reportedly evaded the draft by going underground, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by Kiev in managing its workforce and military needs.



The discussion reflects the growing pressure on European countries hosting Ukrainian refugees and the complex dynamics of international support and refugee management in the context of the ongoing conflict.

