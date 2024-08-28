(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has sharply criticized Western nations for their handling of Ukraine’s requests to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles against targets within Russian territory. In a press conference on Tuesday, Lavrov condemned these demands as a form of blackmail and a dangerous game with international stability.



Lavrov’s remarks come amid escalating tensions regarding the use of Western-supplied weapons in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been actively seeking Western approval to lift restrictions on the use of these advanced missiles, aiming to extend their reach into Russia’s heartland.



“This is blackmail,” Lavrov asserted, referring to Ukraine’s pressure on its Western allies to permit deeper strikes into Russian territory. He described this maneuver as an attempt to project a false image of the West seeking to avoid further escalation, while in reality, he believes it is a deliberate strategy to provoke additional conflict.



Lavrov expressed concerns that expanding the authorization for these weapons would be a perilous move. He criticized the West for engaging in what he called "playing with fire," likening the situation to “children playing with matches.” Lavrov warned that such actions could escalate into a more dangerous scenario, particularly given that nuclear weapons are involved and Western countries are entrusted with their management.



The debate over the use of Storm Shadow missiles highlights the growing tension in the conflict. Ukraine has lobbied for the ability to launch these missiles at key targets within Russia, aiming to demonstrate its capacity to threaten major Russian cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg. According to a report by The Guardian, Ukrainian officials believe that only by demonstrating such capabilities will Russia be willing to consider negotiating terms for peace.



Lavrov’s statements underscore the deepening divide between Russia and the West, with each side accusing the other of reckless behavior in a high-stakes geopolitical conflict.

MENAFN28082024000045015687ID1108610541