South Korea’s childbirth increases for 1st time since 2016

(MENAFN) South Korea has seen a significant uptick in its childbirth rate during the second quarter of 2024, marking the first increase in this metric in eight years. This development is particularly noteworthy given the country's longstanding struggle with a persistently low birth rate. The increase suggests a possible shift in a trend that has long been a concern for the nation.



According to figures released by Statistics Korea, a total of 56,838 babies were born between April and June this year, reflecting a 1.2% rise compared to the same period in 2023. This modest yet meaningful increase stands out as the first time the birth rate has risen since the final quarter of 2015 when there was a smaller increase of 0.6%. The recent data offers a glimmer of hope amidst the challenges posed by South Korea's demographic trends.



In response to the country's demographic challenges, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had earlier declared a "demographic national emergency" in June 2024. This declaration underscored the urgency of addressing the nation’s ultralow birth rate and the rapidly aging population. The president emphasized that the government is fully committed to combating these issues, recognizing the profound implications they hold for the country's future.



President Yoon’s administration has pledged to intensify efforts to reverse the declining birth rate, implementing measures aimed at encouraging higher fertility rates and supporting families. The recent increase in births could be seen as an early indication that these policies might be starting to take effect, though continued efforts will be necessary to sustain and build upon this progress.

