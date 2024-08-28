'Shamshaan Champa' Fame Monalisa: 'After Just 2-3 Negative Roles, People Began To Typecast Me'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Monalisa, who is essaying the role of Mohini in the supernatural show 'Shamshaan Champa' has addressed the challenge of being typecast.

'Shamshaan Champa' brings back television's favorite 'daayan', Monalisa, in her most beloved avatar, sparking palpable excitement among fans. With her captivating looks and unique powers, Monalisa enchants viewers and achieves her goals.

Speaking about being typecast, Monalisa said: "As an actor, exploring various characters is essential for growth in this industry. I've played 125 positive roles without being labeled as a specific type of actor, but after just two-three negative roles, people began to typecast me. I view it positively-- it means I'm doing a good job and being considered for similar roles."

She added: "At least let me do 50-60 negative roles before typecasting me. Even within negative roles, I've embraced many shades and nuances--each offering something unique."

"My current role in 'Shamshaan Champa' is distinct from my previous ones, with a new look and powers. This show allows me to explore a new dimension of my craft, and I'm thoroughly enjoying it. I relish new challenges because they offer fresh experiences and help me grow as an artist," concluded Monalisa.

'Shamshaan Champa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas has done Bhojpuri films like 'Ranbhoomi', 'Hum Hai Khalnayak', 'Jade Mein Balma Pyara Lage', 'Nathuniya Pe Goli Maare', 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Pocket Gangsters', and 'Pawan Raja' among numerous others.

She has also featured in TV shows like 'Laal Banarasi', 'Bekaboo', 'Namak Issk Ka', 'Mata Ki Mahima', 'Nazar 2', and 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Monalisa had participated in 'Bigg Boss 10', in which Manveer Gurjar was declared as the winner. She has also appeared in movies like 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Blackmail', 'Money Hai Toh Honey Hai', 'Kaafila' among others.