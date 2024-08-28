UN Report Reveals Potential Crimes Against Humanity In Xinjiang, China

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has issued a warning about human rights violations in the Xinjiang region of China.

The office stated that China, under the guise of combating and extremism, might have committed crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.

According to the report, China's repressive policies against Uyghurs in Xinjiang include widespread detentions, torture, and extensive surveillance.

The High Commissioner's report was prepared based on a comprehensive review of available documents, including official Chinese government data, legal frameworks, and testimonies from various sources.

The report highlights that China has engaged in systematic human rights violations, including international crimes that could be classified as crimes against humanity.

The report identifies specific abuses such as large-scale arbitrary detentions, torture and mistreatment, suppression of religious and cultural rights, forced labor, and widespread surveillance.

According to the report, hundreds of thousands of Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities have been arbitrarily detained in facilities referred to as“vocational education and training centers.”

China claims these centers are part of its strategy to combat extremism, but in practice, they have become detention camps for minorities.

The High Commissioner's office notes that torture and inhumane treatment in these centers include beatings, forced medication, and sexual violence.

Detainees have reported being pressured to renounce their religion and culture while in detention.

The Chinese government has systematically attacked Uyghur culture and Islamic practices through the destruction of mosques, severe restrictions on religious dress, and broad bans on religious ceremonies.

The report underscores the urgent need for international attention and action to address these severe human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

