BRIOTIX HEALTH Launches JOBABLETM: A Revolutionary Breakthrough In Job Demands Software

JOBABLE Essential Functions Report

- Russ Hertzberg, CTO at Briotix Health. CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Briotix has released the latest evolution in their Job Analysis software with the newest version of JOBABLETM . The introduction of cognitive demands tracking, enhanced information security, and an updated job search feature create a more robust product for current and future clients.The JOBABLETM software solution is a platform to store and analyze established job demands. With JOBABLETM, companies can make more informed hiring decisions, improve return-to-work, and more thoroughly understand their workplace. Employers working with JOBABLETM can easily classify job requirements and use the Job Classifier to match capabilities with tasks and jobs resulting in improved return-to-work possibilities and productivity.“This is a complete rewrite and refactoring of the JOBABLETM application, with enhanced security, scalability, cognitive demands, and job classification,” states Russ Hertzberg, Chief Technology Officer at Briotix Health.“The multitude of new features present exciting opportunities for improvement and innovation at every level of the workplace.”Briotix Health has launched this new version of JOBABLETM with a breadth of features for the modern workplace, giving employers the power to understand job demands and enact meaningful changes in the workplace to improve employees' health. JOBABLETM is a part of Briotix Health's comprehensive occupational health and safety solutions utilizing exceptional providers and robust software solutions to help employers improve workplace health and safety.Find out more about JOBABLETM on the Briotix Health website.ABOUT BRIOTIX HEALTHFrom hiring to retiring, Briotix Health delivers unparalleled health and wellness solutions, to achieve meaningful results for employees throughout their careers. We specialize in enhancing performance, preventing injuries, and facilitating the recovery of employees while reducing occupational risks and improving workplace health.Briotix Health's clients include many Fortune 500 companies and their global operations and a significant number of the largest insurers and their proxies. Based in the United States, the company services clients throughout the United States and in more than 55 countries.

