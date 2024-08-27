Doha Municipality, Lulu Hypermarket Conduct 'Healthy Lunch Box' Back-To-School Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Municipality, represented by Doha Municipality, in association with Lulu Hypermarket, successfully conducted an event titled“Healthy Lunch Box” on the occasion of the new school year.

The event was held at the Lulu branch in the Old Airport area officials from both the Ministry and Lulu Hypermarket, marking a significant step towards promoting awareness among the public children about the importance of healthy eating.

The primary aim of the campaign was to educate kids on the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and the importance of making nutritious food choices that benefit and enhance students. As part of the initiative, Lulu Hypermarket distributed healthy meals to 500 children, along with water bottles and other gifts.

The Ministry of Municipality praised Lulu Hypermarket for their dedicated efforts in supporting such impactful activities, emphasizing that these initiatives play a crucial role in fostering long-term healthy habits among the younger generation.

The event also provided children with the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills in drawing and coloring, where they could creatively express their understanding of healthy foods. Educational brochures and leaflets were also distributed to further reinforce the key messages of the event.

The Ministry of Municipality highlighted its ongoing support and commitment to educating consumers about the principles of food safety and health. This back-to-school event is part of a broader initiative by the Ministry to ensure that children in Doha are well-informed about the critical role that nutrition plays in their overall well-being.

Lulu Hypermarket also renewed and affirmed its commitment to supporting all educational programs that promote a healthy lifestyle.