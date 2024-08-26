Introducing 777 Poems By M. Ray Allen: A Groundbreaking Collection From A Celebrated Poet And Appalachian Activist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLIFTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 777 Poems, the latest work by acclaimed poet M. Ray Allen, was released on July 22, 2024. This compelling collection showcases Allen's mastery of his innovative poetic form, the 777 poem, and cements his legacy as a significant figure in American literature.M. Ray Allen made his debut as a poet at the opening ceremony of The Douglass House Center in Long Beach, California, in 1968, where the keynote speaker was Budd Schulberg, an Academy Award-winning screenwriter. Since then, Allen's contributions to literature, education, and community service have been widely recognized, including his induction as the 80th member of the Morehead State University Alumni Hall of Fame in 1991. His efforts in founding the Appalfolks of America Association, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the literary and performing arts, have further demonstrated his commitment to nurturing creativity and education in Appalachia.Allen's influence extends beyond his community, as he is featured as a post-World War II poet in the Encyclopedia of Appalachia (2006), published by the University of Tennessee Press. Editors Jean Haskell and Rudy Abramson describe him as "a poet and Appalachian activist from Clifton Forge, Virginia, whose writing and teaching career led him to help Appalachian youth through literacy and the performing arts." They also note that "Allen's poems are widely published in literary arts magazines across the United States and in four book-length volumes."777 Poems is Allen's fifth collection, and it stands out not only for its unique structure but also for its educational value. The book includes a "Study Guide" and an "Answer Section," both of which are based on the King James Version (KJV) of the Bible, making it a valuable resource for students, educators, and poetry enthusiasts alike.Having won more than 40 poetry awards throughout his career, M. Ray Allen's work continues to resonate with readers and critics. 777 Poems is a testament to his enduring talent and his dedication to the literary arts.777 Poems is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. For more information about "The Four Steps" and "Dear Darling Lilli."About M. Ray Allen:M. Ray Allen is an award-winning poet, educator, and community activist. A native of Martin, Kentucky, he is known for his contributions to Appalachian literature and his efforts to promote literacy and the performing arts through the Appalfolks of America Association, a nonprofit he founded in 1985. Allen's work has been widely published and recognized, and he remains a prominent voice in American poetry.Book Link:

