Former NBA Player And Executive Corsley Edwards II Joins BACK HATTM As Lead Sports Advisor

Corsley Edwards II, Veteran and Innovative Leader

Corsley Edwards II, a leading figure in sports and business, will lend his unmatched expertise, advancing our mission to redefine headwear with the BACK HAT.

- Corsley Edwards II, Lead Sports Advisor BACK HATNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corsley Edwards II , a seasoned NBA veteran and entrepreneur, has joined the BACK HAT TM team as Lead Sports Advisor. With his background as a former NBA player and executive with the Denver Nuggets, Edwards brings a wealth of knowledge in athlete engagement and apparel innovation.Selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 2002 NBA Draft and the founder of Kicksohyeah Inc. and Beyond 70 Group, as well as a co-founder of LootMogul, Edwards brings extensive experience in the sports and apparel industries. His broad expertise spans sports metaverse platforms, insurance, and apparel, demonstrating his innovative and forward-thinking approach. His role as co-founder and Director of Talent Management at LootMogul, a prominent force in the cutting-edge sports metaverse, aligns perfectly with the launch of our groundbreaking product, the BACK HAT.As Lead Sports Advisor for BACK HAT, Edwards will leverage his broad experience to help guide our strategic vision, enhance athlete and fan engagement, and explore new brand licensing and partnership opportunities.About BACK HAT:The BACK HATTM is crafted to look and feel great when worn backwards. While you'll recognize it as a baseball cap, this innovative design is a new breed entirely, addressing common issues with traditional caps worn backwards. In fact, it's so revolutionary its patent pending (63/453,205). Featuring two flexible side panels, the BACK HAT provides a snug fit without the need for an adjustable buckle, and its reinforced structure ensures that it retains its shape. Proudly designed, developed, and manufactured in the USA using premium materials, the BACK HAT can also be custom-designed with your logo in a wide range of fabrics and colors. Available in two sizes-S/M and L/XL-this cap combines style and functionality in a truly distinctive way.For inquiries about the BACK HAT, brand partnerships, and licensing opportunities, please contact us directly.

