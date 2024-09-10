Al-Kuwari Meets Bloomberg Media CEO

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE the of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Karen Saltser, CEO, Bloomberg at the headquarters of the of Finance here. During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation, reviewed relations between the parties concerned, and aspects of joint cooperation and other important economic and developments.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.