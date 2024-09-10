Al-Kuwari Meets Bloomberg Media CEO
Date
9/10/2024 2:02:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari met with Karen Saltser, CEO, Bloomberg media at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance here.
During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation, reviewed relations between the parties concerned, and aspects of joint cooperation and other important economic and investment developments.
