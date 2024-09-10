Jordan Denounces Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza, Urges Global Action

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- Jordan's of Foreign Affairs condemned Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza in the strongest terms, decrying the continued targeting of civilians and displaced persons' shelters.The latest incident involved Israeli forces striking tents displaced families in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, an area Israel had previously declared safe, resulting in the killing and injury of dozens of Palestinians.Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah expressed Jordan's outright rejection and denunciation of Israel's persistent violations of international law and humanitarian law, accusing Israel of committing war crimes and acts of genocide against the Palestinian people.He criticized the absence of a strong international stance to curb Israeli aggression, calling for urgent measures to halt the devastation and unprecedented humanitarian disaster in Gaza.Qudah underscored the urgent need for the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to act swiftly to halt the Israeli offensive on Gaza, ensure the protection of the Palestinian people, and hold those responsible for war crimes accountable.He emphasized that the Israeli government's systematic violations of international law cannot continue unchecked.