IEC Refers Multiple Violations To Prosecutor As Voting Continues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- As the country's parliamentary proceed, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has referred 34 election violations to the Public Prosecutor.The IEC is handling the cases as part of efforts to ensure transparency and safeguard the integrity of the vote. IEC spokesperson Mohammad Khair Rawashdeh said in a press briefing that there were no reports of delay in the start of voting, which began as scheduled at 7:00 AM.Outlining some violations the IEC monitoring teams picked, Rawashdeh said that eight individuals in the first district of Irbid were referred to the prosecutor over alleged "negligence" during the voting process. The IEC's proactive response to violations highlights its determination to ensure a transparent electoral process.In Ma'an, authorities launched a legal investigation after stamped and unsigned ballot papers were found on a street. Rawashdeh confirmed that the IEC is conducting a judicial inquiry into the incident to determine if it impacts the election's fairness.Additionally, the IEC replaced a polling station worker accused of trying to sway voters, reinforcing its commitment to neutrality and fair play.As of the first hour of voting, Rawashdeh reported that 58,800 people, including 6,800 election committee members, had cast their ballots. By midday, voter turnout had reached 12.33%, and authorities are continuing to monitor participation levels as the election progresses. The IEC had made arrangements to enable committee staff to vote at locations that allow them to exercise their constitutional rights.