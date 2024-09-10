Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of the Lebanese Caretaker Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib met Tuesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

