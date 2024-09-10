Lebanese FM Meets Qatar's Ambassador
Date
9/10/2024 2:02:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigrants of the Lebanese Caretaker government Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib met Tuesday with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Lebanon sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
