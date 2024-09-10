Election Commission Tightens Grip On Violations As Voting Process Unfolds

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 10 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission reaffirmed its resolve to tackle any attempts to disrupt the integrity of the electoral process, vowing to enforce the law without hesitation as continues.Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, the Commission's spokesperson, Mohammad Khair Rawashdeh, detailed actions already taken. Three heads of polling stations were replaced two due to concerns and one for failing to adhere to the Commission's standards.A committee member was also removed for attempting to influence voters. Rawashdeh revealed that 103 election-related complaints have been forwarded to the public prosecutor, with 20 cases under investigation.He highlighted the growing number of individual infractions, which has surpassed figures from previous elections.Among the 34 cases referred to authorities are 25 instances of voters photographing their ballots, three cases of impersonation, and several incidents involving voters bypassing procedures like the mandatory inking of fingers.Rawashdeh also reported assaults on committee members and violations of voting confidentiality. Any torn ballots, he added, are recorded as void and documented in official reports.Investigations are ongoing into reports of ballot papers found outside of voting centers, as authorities seek to determine whether they were forged. Rawashdeh expressed skepticism about how the papers could have left the centers, noting that without the proper signatures, they would be considered invalid.A slight delay, caused by an increase in ballot boxes, has prompted the Commission to encourage voters to double-check their designated polling locations. Journalists have been assured that they will be granted the necessary access to carry out their duties unhindered.Rawashdeh emphasized that security forces are managing crowd control with professionalism and that any legal violations are being dealt with swiftly and effectively.