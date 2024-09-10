Jamesdrurypartners' Founder Honored Among Crain's Chicago Business 2024 Notable Leaders In Accounting, Consulting & Law

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) James Drury III's innovative leadership in corporate governance earns prestigious Crain's recognition

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Drury Partners

is proud to announce that James Drury III, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, has been named a Crain's Chicago Business 2024 Notable Leader in Accounting, Consulting & Law. This recognition honors professionals who have demonstrated excellence, innovation, and leadership within their industries and made significant contributions to the greater Chicago business community.

JamesDruryPartners

Continue Reading

Under Drury's visionary leadership, James Drury Partners has become an industry trailblazer and trusted partner to Fortune 500 companies, guiding them through the complexities of today's dynamic business environment. His strategic direction has set new standards in shaping governance frameworks, helping companies to navigate regulatory challenges and achieve long-term success.

A hallmark of James Drury Partners is its flagship service, BoardSelect® , a program that strategically positions CEOs and other C-level executives to secure corporate board seats tailored to their professional objectives. Over the years, hundreds of BoardSelect® clients have successfully joined the boards of top U.S. corporations, including many in the Fortune 500. In addition to board placements, James Drury Partners specializes in traditional director search and recruitment, revitalizing boards for IPOs and spinouts, and conducting selective CEO searches. Through meticulous director assessments and board evaluations, James Drury Partners ensures that boards operate with strength and agility in a constantly evolving business landscape.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized by Crain's alongside such an accomplished group of leaders," said Drury. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the entire James Drury Partners team and our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative governance solutions that drive our clients' success."

Crain's 2024 Notable Leaders in Accounting, Consulting & Law acknowledges professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, excellence, and lasting influence in their fields. The full list of honorees will be featured in a special issue of Crain's Chicago Business and online at chicagobusiness

on September 9th.

About JamesDruryPartners

James Drury Partners was founded in 2001 and offers board advisory services to firms in the U.S. and select countries abroad. Its practice encompasses services that range from traditional director recruitment, board evaluation and benchmarking, director assessment, and its most innovative offering, BoardSelect® , which has advised over 400 highly qualified executives in optimizing their corporate board appointments. With revenues ranging from $1 billion to $250 billion, corporate clients of the firm span all industry sectors and include many Fortune 50 companies.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for James Drury Partners

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]



SOURCE JamesDruryPartners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED