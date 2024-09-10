عربي


Maldives Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

9/10/2024 2:02:16 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Shahudy has received a copy of the credentials of Jassim bin Jaber Jassim Al Sorour as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Maldives.

Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

