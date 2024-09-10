Maldives Foreign Ministry Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Chief of Protocol at the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Shahudy has received a copy of the credentials of Jassim bin Jaber Jassim Al Sorour as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to the Maldives.

