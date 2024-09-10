IEC Urges Voters To Check Polling Stations In Advance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.10 (Petra) – The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has urged voters to verify their polling stations and ballot boxes before heading to vote, to ensure they have the most up-to-date and accurate information.The Commission confirmed on Tuesday, that voters can easily check their polling locations through several methods. First, by sending an SMS containing their national ID number to 94,455, where they will receive a response with details of their assigned polling station and ballot box.Additionally, voters can use the Commission's website, , where entering the national ID number will provide all relevant information about their polling place and box.The IEC also offers a 24/7 hotline at 117100, where voters can call and provide their national ID number to receive the necessary details about their polling locations. Due to possible network congestion, if there is a delay in receiving an SMS response, voters are advised to try using another network.These measures aim to facilitate the voting process and ensure that citizens have accurate and timely information, helping to avoid any delays or confusion.