Qatar Chamber, Invest Kurdistan Review Co-Operation Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber hosted on tuesday a meeting with a delegation from Iraqi Kurdistan Region representing the Authority (Invest Kurdistan) led by its chairman, Dr Muhammad Shukri.

During the meeting, Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari presided over the Qatari side, which was attended by several board members and many businessmen from both sides.

The meeting discussed means to foster economic and commercial relations between both sides, an introduction of the investment climate in Qatar and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the investment opportunities available in both countries.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Kuwari said the exchange of visits between business communities would promote the investment climate and opportunities galore on both sides, which would consequently motivate investors to establish joint businesses.

Al-Kuwari also noted that the Kurdistan Region provides promising investment opportunities in various sectors, affirming that this would attract Qatari investors seeking to invest in a safe and stimulating environment.

He underscored Qatar Chamber's key role in encouraging Qatari investors to explore these opportunities, bolster co-operation with their counterparts in the Kurdistan Region, and establish new commercial alliances and partnerships.

Al-Kuwari called on Kurdistan firms to co-operate with their Qatari counterparts and forge joint ventures in Qatar, assuring that the country boasts an attractive investment climate, leading legislation and plenty of opportunities in all sectors.

For his part, Shukri said the delegation's visit to Qatar aims to promote investment opportunities available in the Kurdistan Region before Qatari investors and learn about opportunities available in Qatar. He said there are several projects that are currently being studied between both sides.

