Take in the harmonious blend of heritage and innovation showcased by the BMW 7 Series



Samarra, Iraq – August 26, 2024. The BMW 7 Series stands gracefully against the backdrop of one of the most iconic landmarks in Samarra, Iraq – a 52-metre-high structure encircled by a spiral ramp. The ancient name of Samarra – “Sarra-man-r’aa,” translates to “pleased with what he saw,” and that is precisely the emotion evoked by this stunning premium sedan.



Both elements in this visual embody forward-thinking design and timeless elegance. The 7’s fierce flowing lines, Iconic Glow crystal headlights, and illuminated kidney grille contour showcase BMW’s rich history while propelling into the future. The supreme sedan seamlessly fuses modernity with the historical tapestry of Samarra.



A UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2007 – where every corner tells a story of its illustrious past, the BMW 7 Series shines as a beacon of future-forward engineering, proving that luxury and innovation can harmoniously coexist with history.





