India pressures America to lessen pressure on ousted Bangladeshi Premier

(MENAFN) In the lead-up to the upheaval that ultimately ousted Hasina from her position as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Indian officials were reportedly active in urging the United States to soften its stance against the Bangladeshi leader and her administration. According to a Washington Post report, New Delhi lobbied Washington to moderate its pro-democratic rhetoric regarding the political situation in Bangladesh, a year before the crisis erupted.



Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Indian diplomats expressed concerns about the potential rise of Islamist groups if the opposition were to gain power in Bangladesh. They argued that such a scenario would pose a significant threat to India’s national security. Consequently, India reportedly urged the United States to "dial down its pro-democratic rhetoric," suggesting that a more lenient approach would be beneficial for regional stability.



The Biden administration had previously taken a strong stance against Sheikh Hasina's government, criticizing its actions against political rivals and dissenters. The United States had imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite Bangladeshi paramilitary force, as well as seven of its officers, citing human rights violations. Washington also threatened visa restrictions on Bangladeshis involved in undermining democracy or committing human rights abuses.



Despite these measures, the United States eventually toned down its criticism of the Hasina administration. While some speculated that this shift in policy might have been influenced by Indian lobbying, Biden administration officials have denied any connection between the change in stance and Indian diplomatic pressure.



Sheikh Hasina has reportedly claimed that she could have maintained her hold on power if she had agreed to host a United States military base in Bangladesh. However, a United States State Department official dismissed this notion as "laughable," underscoring the complex interplay of international diplomacy and regional security concerns that have shaped the unfolding political dynamics in Bangladesh.

