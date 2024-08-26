Legend of French cinema passes away at 88

(MENAFN) Renowned French Alain Delon has passed away at the age of 88, according to reports from multiple local outlets. Although the precise cause of death has not been officially disclosed, Delon had been grappling with a range of health issues following a stroke he suffered in 2019.



Delon’s death was confirmed by his three children, who shared the news with Agence France-Presse (AFP). They revealed that he died peacefully at his estate in Douchy, located 120 kilometers southeast of Paris, surrounded by his loved ones. In their statement, the family requested privacy during this difficult time of mourning, reflecting the profound impact of their loss.



Alain Delon was a towering figure in European cinema during the 1960s and 1970s, celebrated for his compelling performances in a range of genres. His career was marked by acclaimed roles in iconic films such as Jean-Pierre Melville's thriller *Le Samourai*, René Clément's *Purple Noon*, and Jacques Deray’s *The Swimming Pool*. He also starred in the epic historical drama *The Leopard*, directed by Luchino Visconti, which solidified his status as a cultural icon and a sex symbol. His portrayal of suave and enigmatic characters captivated audiences and critics alike, cementing his place in cinematic history.



In recognition of his contributions to French cinema, Delon received the prestigious César Award for Best Actor in 1985 for his role in the absurdist drama *Notre histoire* (Our Story). Additionally, in 1991, he was honored with the Knight of the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian award, acknowledging his significant impact on French culture and the arts.



Delon's health began to decline following his stroke in 2019, leading to a significant reduction in his public appearances. Earlier this year, he was placed under court protection due to his deteriorating health, which meant that decisions regarding his property and affairs were handled by a third-party agent. In April, it was reported that the guardianship regime was further reinforced amid a legal dispute between his children—sons Anthony and Alain-Fabien, and daughter Anouchka—over his care.



Beyond his film career, Delon took a notable political stance in recent years. Following the onset of the Ukraine conflict, he voiced strong support for Kyiv, expressing his willingness to fight alongside Ukrainian forces had he been younger. In April 2024, he was awarded the Order of Merit of Ukraine, one of the nation’s highest honors, for his solidarity with Ukraine during the conflict.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600776