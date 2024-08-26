Underworld Figure Known As 'Angel Of Death' Gunned Down In Sydney

(MENAFN- IANS) Lusaka, Aug 26 (IANS) The New South Wales (NSW) on Monday identified Tarek Ayoub, a 29-year-old underworld figure nicknamed 'angel of death', as the victim of a fatal shooting in Sydney.

The police said that more than one gunman are on the run after a man with 'links to organised crime' was shot dead in Sydney on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency services were called to a unit complex in the major suburb of Parramatta, approximately 20 km west of Sydney's central business district.

Upon arrival at the scene, ambulance crews found Ayoub in the car park of the property with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics administered treatment but he died at the scene.

Speaking at a press conference, NSW Police Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said Ayoub was visiting an associate when he was killed in an "execution-style" targeted attack carried out by more than one gunman.

"He was shot down in a hail of bullets in the car park," he said.

Doherty said that Ayoub was a well-known organised crime identity with a long history of violence.

Shortly after the shooting, emergency services were called to a car fire approximately 5 km from the scene of the shooting where officers found a car, which had been reportedly stolen, engulfed in flames.

The police said that two men were seen leaving the scene in another car and that investigations are underway to find out whether the two incidents are connected, Xinhua news agency reported.

Detectives have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage or any information about either incident to come forward and contact the police.