Two Charred To Death As Three Vehicles Collide In Rajasthan

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Aug 26 (IANS) Two persons were charred to death in a collision between three on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan on Monday at around 5 a.m. while two others sustained grave injuries.

The collision was so intense that the cabin of the truck along with the driver and cleaner was charred completely leaving the entire highway blocked.

Police officials said that a tanker, a truck filled with bricks and a trolley collided while coming down from a flyover.

The truck caught fire and the driver and cleaner sitting inside the cabin were unable to escape and were burnt to death. As the flames were quite intense, people couldn't go near the truck while the two kept screaming for help. The locals tried to put out the flames but the intensity thwarted their efforts.

The fire was so intense that the bodies could not be retrieved for long. Fire tenders were rushed to the location to douse off the fire. The other tanker and trolley drivers also sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to a private hospital.

The road was jammed for around two hours due to the accident.

SHO Harishchandra Solanki said that two fire tenders were rushed to the location and the fire was doused after hours of hard work.

Another officer, ASI Udai Singh said that the police were informed on the phone about the accident. The cabin of the truck has been charred and the papers inside it have also been burnt, he said.

Police were trying to identify the victim.

Based on the truck number, the details have been sent to the RTO office to identify the victims, Singh said.

Further investigations are in progress.